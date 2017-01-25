Brit fugitive paedophile who was captured in Malaga sentenced in the UK

A PAEDOPHILE who was captured in Malaga after being on the run for almost two years has been jailed.

Matthew Sammon, who was arrested following an Olive Press investigation, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at the Southwark Crown Court in London today.

The 46 year old, who used to live in Mitcham, south London, admitted to seven charges of downloading indecent images of children.

Sammon had amassed more than 34,000 images over two years.

Some 263 images and 246 movies, in category A, the worst level of offences, were uncovered by police.

They were discovered on his laptop and other devices following a raid on his home in April 2014.

Sentencing him to 30 months in prison, judge Deborah Taylor said: “There are a number of aggravating factors including previous convictions….a significant custodial sentence is merited.”

He is expected to serve just half the sentence after taking into account the time he has already served in custody.

It means he could be out in a little over a year.

Sammon was hiding on the Costa del Sol in a camper van and was working as an odd-job man and labourer.

He was rumbled by Olive Press reader Daniel Reid, who had once hired Sammon, and who helped this newspaper track him down to Fuengirola before we tipped off police.

He was extradited to the UK where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of indecent images and six counts of making indecent images.