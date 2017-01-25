You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Brit fugitive paedophile who was captured in Malaga sentenced in the UK”.
Brit fugitive paedophile who was captured in Malaga sentenced in the UK
He was arrested following an Olive Press investigation
Another british criminal that the British police is unable to arrest.
The weird thing is how they can leave their country with no problem.
And again is the Spanish police who has to the job.
Mon Dieu…bunch of useless good-for-nothing