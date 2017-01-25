You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “RAJOY: Brexit is a serious threat to Spain”.
RAJOY: Brexit is a serious threat to Spain
He has pleaded for Europe to remain united
Does Rajoy feel sorry for us poor ex-pats, the playthings of the politicians? I hope so, as he will have a large number of non-EU residents living in his country once this ghastly farce is completed. We will stop being second-class Europeans, and become, instead, third-class foreigners.
Well Senor Rajoy you could take the approach of ensuring that Brits remain in Spain and that they continue to visit, in other words do what is best for Spain and not what’s best for Germany and Brussels. A step in the right direction would be to tell Prime Minister May that Spain will guarantee the rights of Britons in Spain as soon as she guarantees the rights of Spaniards in the UK, I know Brussels has an issue with that but what are they going to do throw you out of the EU I don’t think so.
Well Pablo, I think Rajoy say’s it all. Now you can see why I always smile at you comments. If the EU play’s hard with the UK its like a nutcase running on a Spanish beach with a gun. Lol.
Hurray………..this idiot may at last be seeing sense……..for god sake educate your idiotic spanish franco followers who are anti-British…….these thick numb skulls cannot see what the real world looks like….Spain NEEDS the UK whether you like it or not…..FACT
I am a British person living in Spain. I don’t want to leave the EU and I voted to remain in the EU. I love Spain and I don’t want to leave my home in Spain. I hope that Prime Minister Rajoy will make it possible for us to stay.
not many Spanish gobbing off on this story…..whats wrong, has the cat got all of your tongues……..lololololololol