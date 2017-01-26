Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin reveals meaning behind his tattoos

The Arsenal full-back has had one designed for each close family member, spending at least 24 hours under the needle

HECTOR BELLERIN has revealed the family meaning behind his tattoos for the first time.

The Spaniard, who recently signed a lucrative six-year deal with the London club, was just sixteen when he left Catalunya for London.

“That’s when I had my first one, the rosary,” he said.

“My grandma always used to buy them for me, but I could not wear them on the pitch because I am not allowed to wear jewellery, so I decided to get it tattooed.

“Then all of my sleeve represents my family, my little cousin, grandma, sister, my mum and dad and my grandad. Everything is all about my family.

He added: “The one on my right hand means friend in Arabic and I got it with a friend.”

The star also had ‘tato’ – a Spanish word for brother – inked on himself along with best Arsenal buds Jon Toral, Emilio Martinez and Ignasi Miguel.