British sprinters may never compete again after near-fatal crash in Spain

BRITISH sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have been rushed back to the UK for treatment after a life-threatening motorbike crash last week.

The pair, who were at a training camp in Tenerife, were sitting on the same motorbike when they were hit by a car coming round a bend on the wrong side of the road.

Both sustained pelvic injuries, and Ellington also suffered a broken tibia and fibula and a facial fracture.

In an Instagram message after the accident Ellington said: “I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive.”

The two were flown back to the UK for admission to hospital in London, and a British Athletics spokesman has confirmed that they are both now conscious and stable.

Both athletes will miss the 2017 season, including the World Championships in London in August. There are doubts as to whether either of the men will be able to compete again, as pelvic injuries are very serious for sprinters.

Ellington, a two-time Olympian, was part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine won gold relay medals at the same competition in 2013 and 2014.