EasyJet call Spanish cops on British mum for sneaking vodka miniature onto Spain-bound flight
The eagle-eyed attendant had spotted Yallop attempting to pour the spirit into her fresh orange juice
Sounds extremely confrontational by staff on easyJet. Surely just cautioning and taking the minature bottle away and giving it back on landing would have been the best result for both parties.
Easyjet employ young uneducated robot zombies as stewards whose low IQ does not permit them to make a common sense decision. Nthing to do with preventing drunkenness. Easy jet will sell all the alcohol you want thats why they dont want you to drink your own.
On another flight a complely quadriplegic paralysed 4 year old child that had fallen asleep with one half on its mother’s lap was forced by the hooligan easy jet crew to be woken up and forced to slump into the seat belt because the child could not sit unassisted.When the mother objected the band of easy jet hooligan stewards threatened to have her arrested on arrival.
An airline run by nazi type robot zombies that’s best to be avoided even if it costs a few pounds more.