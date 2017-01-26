Lap dancer who ‘murdered Brit for inheritance’ hiding out in Marbella

Sources reveal she is keeping a low profile on the Costa del Sol

A UKRAINIAN lap dancer who murdered her millionaire British husband is thought to be hiding out in Marbella.

Anna Ziuzina – now known as Julianne Moore – is said to have arranged for the killing of her husband Barry Pring, 47, on the eve of their first wedding anniversary in Kiev in 2008.

A coroner in the UK heard how Ziuzina asked him to hail a taxi on the edge of a busy road after dinner and then went back into the restaurant to collect an item of clothing.

Just moments later Pring was hit by a stolen lorry travelling at 80mph with no headlights on.

Senior coroner Dr Elizabeth Earland returned a verdict of unlawful killing earlier this week.

At his inquest in Exeter, Devon, Mr Pring’s family told the coroner his ‘cold’ wife, who worked as a lap dancer and stripper around the world, was after his fortune.

In a statement read to the court, Barry’s mother Irene said: “We are su re that Anna had some involvement in Barry’s death to get an inheritance.”

Pring, from Devon, owned five properties and was worth an estimated £1.5m.

Now sources reveal she is keeping a low profile on the Costa del Sol in the Marbella area.

Anyone with information contact the Olive Press on 673 609 489 or email [email protected]