Spain boosts Norwegian Air’s passenger numbers to highest ever

NORWEGIAN Air posted its highest ever passenger figures in a single year, thanks to new routes in Spain and the UK.

The company carried almost 30 million passengers in 2016, 3.6 million more than the previous year.

It comes after the popular airline took delivery of 21 new aircraft and launched 34 new routes, mainly in the US, Spain and the UK.

CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “The traffic figures show that our global strategy works and our competitiveness are strengthened. It is gratifying to see that more and more people choose to fly with us.”