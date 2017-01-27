Carrefour goes green as it announces paperless shopping in Spain

The move is part of its Papel 0 initiative which intends to systematically eliminate the use of paper receipts

LAST UPDATED: 18 Jan, 2017 @ 16:00
carrefour_0CARREFOUR has announced plans to eliminate paper receipts in Spain.

The supermarket giant will give its customers the option of receiving a digital version through its  Mi Carrefour app, which allows customers to select a ‘no paper’ option when purchasing goods or using discount coupons.

The company is now notifying its million or so users of its app that they can now choose a paperless transaction at checkouts.

Carrefour has 175 hypermarkets, 114 supermarkets and 538 convenience stores across Spain.

