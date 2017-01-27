Carrefour goes green as it announces paperless shopping in Spain

The move is part of its Papel 0 initiative which intends to systematically eliminate the use of paper receipts

CARREFOUR has announced plans to eliminate paper receipts in Spain.

The supermarket giant will give its customers the option of receiving a digital version through its Mi Carrefour app, which allows customers to select a ‘no paper’ option when purchasing goods or using discount coupons.

The company is now notifying its million or so users of its app that they can now choose a paperless transaction at checkouts.

Carrefour has 175 hypermarkets, 114 supermarkets and 538 convenience stores across Spain.