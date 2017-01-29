€1 million further upgrades announced for Caminito del Rey

Bosses of the cliff-hugging walkway have pushed forward improvement works in time for this summer’s rush

THE Caminito del Rey, one of Andalucia’s most adrenaline-pumping attractions, is set for a €1 million upgrade.

Bosses of the cliff-hugging walkway have pushed forward improvement works in time for this summer’s rush. They had initially been planned to take place over the next two years.

As well as constructing a visitor reception centre and car park, extra work will be undertaken on the walkway, entrance huts and toilets.

The whole path will be trimmed and cleared in order to improve fire safety and make a more positive impact on the local environment.

Construction on the visitor centre will begin on February 16.

The Caminito will continue to close on Mondays for maintenance work, although the management is considering extending opening hours by an hour each day, and opening on feast days which fall on a Monday.

The ‘little king’s walkway’ near El Chorro is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Andalucia, with around 1,000 visitors a day.

It was closed for over a decade after falling into disrepair but reopened in 2015.