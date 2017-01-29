You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EU condemns Spain for violating human rights in a planning dispute”.
EU condemns Spain for violating human rights in a planning dispute
The European Court of Human Rights judged that Spanish courts denied apartment owners in Galicia the right to defend their interests by not informing them of legal proceedings to revoke planning permission for the building
The EU should have done a lot more for the victims of Spain’s corruption. It is one of their biggest mistakes. Too little too late.
This is not the first time EU condemns Spain for ruthless and irresponsible behaviour against its citizens, and it will not be the last.. Spain is and will always be the third world of Europe..