EU considers intervening in Donana case to stop dangerous gas storage

THE EU may be able to help stop dangerous gas storage under the protected Donana wetlands.

The European Commission has just agreed to consider pressing the Spanish government to evaluate the dangers of Gas Natural Fenosa’s pipe building project in the national park.

But to do so, the Junta must provide it with evidence regarding the work’s potential to contaminate the Sevilla/ Huelva park and devastate its wildlife populations.

Currently, the Junta cannot block the project, which was granted permission by Spain’s government last year, as the land Gas Natural wants to use lies outside of a narrowly-defined protected area.

No work has so far commenced due to on-the-ground campaigns by environmental activists.