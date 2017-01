THIEVES have broken into a Santander cash machine in Estepona.

Olive Press readers complained of a loud “explosion” and the noise of security alarms in the Benavista area early this morning.

Local resident Peter Briggs was woken up by the noise, and went down to the bank later on to investigate.

Shocked at the destruction, he told the Olive Press that the thieves seemed to him to have used “a bit too much Jelly”.