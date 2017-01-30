You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Thieves loot cash machine in Estepona”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Thieves loot cash machine in Estepona”.
I used this cash point on Friday 27th around 22:45, there were two people already at the cash point as i approached the younger one ran off in one direction and the older one turned to me and and said i could go first. I was a bit suspicious so i looked around the corner to see if he was still hanging around before i used it and he too had disappeared in the opposite direction. I think i disturbed them checking out the cash point for what was to come. I sat in my car opposite for about 10 mins with the intention of photographing them if they returned, unfortunately they did not.
They use gas, not “jelly”. It’s a fairly common method and causes more destruction.