Thieves loot cash machine in Estepona

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 30 Jan, 2017 @ 15:54
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Thieves loot cash machine in Estepona”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. I used this cash point on Friday 27th around 22:45, there were two people already at the cash point as i approached the younger one ran off in one direction and the older one turned to me and and said i could go first. I was a bit suspicious so i looked around the corner to see if he was still hanging around before i used it and he too had disappeared in the opposite direction. I think i disturbed them checking out the cash point for what was to come. I sat in my car opposite for about 10 mins with the intention of photographing them if they returned, unfortunately they did not.

HAVE YOUR SAY...