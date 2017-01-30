Strong 2016 growth brings Spain’s economy close to pre-crisis levels

It comes after Mariano Rajoy put the economy and job creation at the heart of his policies

THE Spanish economy is close to pre-crisis levels after growing by 3.2% last year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

It was the third consecutive year of strong growth and was in line with the government’s expectations.

It comes after Mariano Rajoy put the economy and job creation at the heart of his policies, pledging to recover the losses of the financial meltdown and return to pre-crisis gross domestic product levels.

The INE said that GDP grew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, the same as in the period from July to September