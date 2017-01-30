You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Strong 2016 growth brings Spain’s economy close to pre-crisis levels”.
Strong 2016 growth brings Spain’s economy close to pre-crisis levels
It comes after Mariano Rajoy put the economy and job creation at the heart of his policies
That’s good news, they can continue to start adding to the EU coffers instead of taking from the EU coffers. BTW, where and who added to the increase of the economy?.
If growth is so good, where are all the proper (long-term) jobs?