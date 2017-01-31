You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Expat claims ‘toxic’ leaf burning issue in Estepona is destroying her health”.
Expat claims ‘toxic’ leaf burning issue in Estepona is destroying her health
Canadian Jessica Sanelli, of Estepona, claims she has been left with a lung condition due to thick smoke from fires started in surrounding gardens
This is a big issue in Andalucia, and it’s not just neighbouring properties, but town hall dumps, which burn massive quantities of garden rubbish, with other materials chucked in. The acrid smoke takes your breath away and it can consume whole villages. What is the law on this? Perhaps Antonio can write an article about this? No wonder Spain’s air pollution is amongst the worst in Europe. So much for moving to Spain fir the fresh air.