Pedro Almodovar set to head 70th Cannes Film Festival jury

PEDRO Almodovar says he is ‘overwhelmed’ at being picked to chair the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning Spanish director will lead the prestige judging panel at this May’s Cannes.

Almodovar is famous for films like Volver, All About My Mother and Julieta and his work with Penelope Cruz.

Almodovar said: “I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed.

“I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job.

“I can only tell that I’ll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure.”

Five of Almodovar’s films have competed at Cannes, with 2004’s Bad Education opening the festival.

“The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist,” a Cannes spokesperson said.

“His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film.”

The fesitval runs from May 17-28.