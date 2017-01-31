Pedro Almodovar set to head 70th Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning Spanish director 'overwhelmed' at landing top role

PEDRO Almodovar says he is ‘overwhelmed’ at being picked to chair the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning Spanish director will lead the prestige judging panel at this May’s Cannes.

'PRIVILEGE': Almodovar honoured at Cannes role
Almodovar is famous for films like Volver, All About My Mother and Julieta and his work with Penelope Cruz.

Almodovar said: “I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed.

“I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job.

“I can only tell that I’ll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure.”

Five of Almodovar’s films have competed at Cannes, with 2004’s Bad Education opening the festival.

“The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist,” a Cannes spokesperson said.

“His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film.”

The fesitval runs from May 17-28.

 

