Spanish government unwilling to condemn Donald Trump travel ban on Muslims

THE Spanish government has refused to condemn Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
A PP spokesperson said it wanted to avoid ‘shouting and being too strident’ in its relations with the new US president.
France has called for a ‘firm response’ to Trump’s controversial restrictions, with Germany stating the terrorist threat doesn’t justify putting Muslims ‘under general suspicion’.
But Spanish spokesperson Íñigo Méndez de Vigo said he wanted to be ‘more discreet’ and ‘talk clearly and frankly’ with the new US administration.
First off, its not a muslim ban. Hes banned temporairily travel from 7 of the 20 muslim countries. So stuff your infalmatory headlines.
Also Obama did the same and then proceeded to bomb have those countries. So hypocrits much?
As for all those Remoaners and Antitrump stooges – read some facts.