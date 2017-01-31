Spanish government unwilling to condemn Donald Trump travel ban on Muslims

Madrid spokesperson says government will be more 'discreet' than other EU countries

THE Spanish government has refused to condemn Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A PP spokesperson said it wanted to avoid ‘shouting and being too strident’ in its relations with the new US president.

France has called for a ‘firm response’ to Trump’s controversial restrictions, with Germany stating the terrorist threat doesn’t justify putting Muslims ‘under general suspicion’.

But Spanish spokesperson Íñigo Méndez de Vigo said he wanted to be ‘more discreet’ and ‘talk clearly and frankly’ with the new US administration.