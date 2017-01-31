You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Sunken British warship with £1 billion in gold coins to be raised after 252 years”.
And who will become the new owner of the cargo of the sunken ship: Uruguay, Great Britain, Spain or the Argentine team??
Another Royal Navy vessel sunken por la Real Armada española…los ingleses fueron sucesivamente masacrados en territorio continental americano por el Ejército español a lo largo de los siglos. Sólo pudieron mantener las colonias en pequeñas islas.