Alicante tennis star Alex de Minaur makes it to second round of Australian Open

ALICANTE expat Alex de Minaur made it to the second round of the Australian Open after being granted a wildcard.
The 17 year old, who moved from Australia to Alicante when he was five, showed incredible maturity in his first round match after coming through a tough five-setter against world No.68 Gerald Melzer in (5-7) (6-3) (2-6) (7-6) (6-1).
He held his own in the opening set against world no.31 and American Sam Querrey in the second round, but after losing it in a nail-biting tie break, De Minaur failed to maintain the pressure, losing (6-7) (0-6) (1-6).