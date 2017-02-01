Bilbao cook named on Debrett’s 2017 most influential chefs list

Nieves Barragan Mohacho joins the likes of Mary Berry and Jamie Oliver in the peerage publishers’ annual roll call which recognises Britain’s 500 most influential people in their field, from finance and books to science and food

A SPANISH chef has been named one of the most influential people in food in the prestigious Debrett’s 500 list.

Mohacho, from Bilbao, first arrived on the London food scene as executive head chef of the original Barrafina restaurant in Soho, an authentic tapas experience in the heart of the capital.

Winning a Michelin star in 2015, the first for a Spanish restaurant in London, Barrafina was also named 2015 Restaurant of the Year by Restaurant Magazine, a first for an establishment with a female head chef.

“I was very proud,” said Mohacho. “I hope that, little by little, equality drives all of the societies on this planet.”

The Barrafina brand has now expanded to three London branches under Mohacho’s watch.