You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EXCLUSIVE: Expat boyfriend of ‘black widow’ Ganna Ziuzina defends her after coroner rules she murdered her British millionaire husband”.
EXCLUSIVE: Expat boyfriend of ‘black widow’ Ganna Ziuzina defends her after coroner rules she murdered her British millionaire husband
They now have a three-year-old daughter and have been living in Marbella for at least three years
Has anyone looked into the new partners affairs….they got together rather quickly after millionaire husband number one….theres no smoke without fire