Rafael Nadal insists he has no plans to retire following Australian Open defeat

RAFAEL NADAL has put retirement rumours to rest after signalling his intention to win his tenth French Open at Roland Garros.

His comments came after he lost the Australian Open final in a gruelling five-setter against his career rival Roger Federer at the end of January.

“It can happen here on this surface, but especially it can happen on clay,” Nadal said, “If I am able to play like this, I think I can keep having success on hard courts, but on clay it can be special.

“The only goal for me is to keep going. I believe that if I have my body in the right condition, I can have a great year because I feel that I am playing well.”