YOU WILL PAY: Local Granada mayor to savages who executed British expat’s rescue dogs

THE mayor of a small Granada town has spoken of her ‘revulsion’ at the execution of a local expat’s rescue dogs.

Práxedes Moreno Urrutia, of Caniles, spoke out after reading the shocking account of Illona Mitchell’s animals in the Olive Press last issue, which was later followed up in the UK and across Spain (see page 6).

“I have to express my total revulsion,” she said in a statement, “I hope the culprits pay for this.



“I, like the majority of Canileros, are lovers of animals and in my house we have a dog who we treat like a member of the family.”

She added: “If it is revealed that the culprit is from Caniles, I will publicly ask for forgiveness on my behalf and on the behalf of all Canileros.”

Expat Mitchell claims that five dogs shot and a horse attacked was instigated by hunters.

Police have already interviewed several hunters and the investigation continues.

“Since your story they are really looking into it,” Mitchell told the Olive Press, “I would have liked them to have started sooner, but at least something seems to be being done now.”

The dogs who survived the attack are still visibly shaken.

“Molly, whose puppy was killed, isn’t eating because she’s still traumatised,” added Mitchell, “I don’t think they will ever be the same.”