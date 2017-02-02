Costa Press Club is searching for a Young Communicator of the Year

THE Costa Press Club is looking for a ‘Young Communicator of the Year’ among local youngsters who enjoy writing, blogging or vlogging in English.

The Club, a media association for writers, journalists and broadcasters in Malaga province, is inviting anyone aged 19 or under to nominate their best work for the award.

President Jesper Sander Pedersen said that the club is looking for young people who enjoy writing, whether for their school, local newspaper, personal blog, website or YouTube channel.

Nominations should be sent to communicator@costapressclub.com before March 10. The award will be presented at a gala dinner in June.