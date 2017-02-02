Dancers, laser show and live music at new Marbella Our Space launch party

BRAZILIAN dancers, a laser show and an electric violinist saw the Our Space office launch party go off with a bang.

The new global co-working company threw open its Marbella doors to celebrate in style on Wednesday night.

Our Space’s 13 offices and 140 desks have been designed by Emmy-nominated Hollywood Production Designer Carlos Barbosa.

Tenants can pay as little as €6.54 per day to rent office space at the Golden Mile premises, with the first month free.

“Our Space provides you with the power and support of a networking community with unrivalled services,” said CEO Kevan Halliwell.

“We believe that together, we can achieve more and we’re excited to be opening our first location here in Marbella.”

The company is also expanding to launch 50 coworking locations in gateway cities over the next 3-5 years.