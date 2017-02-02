Half a tonne of cocaine hidden in batch of frozen chickens seized in Algeciras Port

Two people arrested after more than 445 kilos of cocaine found

HALF a tonne of cocaine hidden amongst frozen chickens has been confiscated in Algeciras port.

Two people were arrested after more than 445 kilos of cocaine was found inside a freight container which was on its way from Brazil to the United Arab Emirates.

The narcotics were found in 14 bags distributed amongst frozen chickens, which was the declared contents of the container.

The two detainees were from Algeciras and Malaga.