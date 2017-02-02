OPINION; Rothschild response is a welcome development in alleged expat loan fraud

Finally, Baron David Rene de Rothschild has answered the Spanish courts over his company’s involvement in a scheme that may have unjustly deprived over 130 mainly British pensioners of their life savings

IT has been nearly three years since the Olive Press first demanded answers from the Rothschilds over their alleged huge expat loans fraud.

But finally, Baron David Rene de Rothschild has answered the Spanish courts over his company’s involvement in a scheme that may have unjustly deprived over 130 mainly British pensioners of their life savings.

The delay has been a true affront to the affected parties, who mounted a legal campaign with Marbella lawyer Antonio Flores.

His evasive response can’t have improved matters for the group, whose futures depend on the final case ruling.

Let us just hope the judges will at last find the truth of the matter.