Calls for vehicle ban on Ronda’s Puente Nuevo bridge following subsistence fears

VEHICLES may be temporarily banned from a famed Ronda bridge to stop structural damage.

The town hall is currently considering an ‘immediate and partial’ closure of the Puente Nuevo to traffic to prevent further subsistence.

It was alerted to the issue following a visit from Instituto Geológico y Minero de España engineers, who are concerned about the health of the structure, which spans the Tajo gorge.

In a document sent to the council, they requested action be taken until a solution to the problem is decided.

They insisted the bridge remained ‘robust’ and that the issue was one to do with ‘conservation and filtracion’ of rain water.

The news comes as local politicians consider whether to pedestrianise the bridge.

The proposal has come under fierce criticism from residents who insist it would cut the town in half and leave some communities stranded.