Catholic church facing fine over neglect of ancient temple in Barbate

THE Catholic church of Cadiz is facing a hefty fine for allowing a Visigoth temple to suffer vandalism and neglect.

The San Ambrosio hermitage in Barbate, which was consecrated in 644, now stands in ruins.

A lack of security has allowed vandals to deface the walls and steel security fences and parts of scaffolding that supported the ancient building.

The temple belongs to the diocese of Cadiz and Ceuta, but is protected as a cultural heritage site by the Junta.

The diocese could now be facing an administrative fine between €100,000 and €1 million from the Ministry of Culture for failing to protect the building.