Catholic church facing fine over neglect of ancient temple in Barbate

May be the church upkeeping is diocese´s responsability but who pays for it? Politics enforce maintenance without investments. Isn´t it a cach 22 situation?
In Franco´s time people were educated to respect church properties so the keeping was much less onerous.
The church has fleeced the flock for long enough to now pay for the responsibility that goes with past power. Happily as fewer people believe in invisible sky fairies the ill gotten gainsthey still hold become ever more expensive to maintain. If they can’t afford to look after it they should be forced to sell enough assets to raise the cash.
Charity is not ill gotten gains, funny they are going to pay the fine from the money people are giving for the cult, silly and mindlessly, if you ask.
They need all their spare cash to pay off abuse victims.
Do you speak out of experience?
Do you deny the filthy facts zabaot? If so, why has the Catholic church already paid out millions to victims?