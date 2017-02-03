Devolved administrations won’t play decisive roled in Brexit, says Theresa May

'Relations with the EU are a matter for the UK Government', says PM

THERESA MAY has confirmed that devolved administrations will not play a decisive role in Brexit before meeting with leaders from across the UK.

The prime minister said that they will ‘not agree on everything’ but that she hoped the meeting would be ‘constructive’.

“We will not agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions,” May said.

“We have also had the Supreme Court judgment which made clear beyond doubt that relations with the EU are a matter for the UK Government and UK Parliament.

“We should not forget that that means MPs representing every community in the UK will be fully involved in the passage of Article 50 through Parliament.”