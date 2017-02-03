You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Devolved administrations won’t play decisive roled in Brexit, says Theresa May”.
Devolved administrations won’t play decisive roled in Brexit, says Theresa May
'Relations with the EU are a matter for the UK Government', says PM
Welcome to the Maybot’s department of utter pointlessness, where the results of “meetings” are pre-ordained. Where the wishes of forty three million people are totally ignored or inquired about.
Where Scotland and Northern Ireland are seen as completely irrelevant.
Oh, Brave New World….
43 million ?
Sixty million . Population of Britain. Seventeen million voted to leave. Do the sum.
Ireland, Wales and most of all Scotland are insignificant…..they sponge off Britain so will be led by them….this is not rocket science for gods sake…!!!!
No Jack, it’s not rocket science, it’s damned lunacy. The places you mention ARE Britain, they aren’t some other foreign country.
Have you ever thought about extracting your head from it’s usual khaki place Jack. Scottish oil has kept the English afloat for decades most of it sold off at the ludicrous price of $10 pb. In 1971 when it was known just how big the oil fields were off the Scottish coast, the Scots should have declared UDI, gone to the Russians for wqeapons to protect themselves.
This would have driven England’s masters the USA mental, pulingl the English public schoolboys from their rear end, where they usually reside, told to STFU.
Scotland then still had world class industries which could easily have obtained credit for modernisation backed up by it’s huge oil reserves. All the oil rigs and platforms would have been constructed from Scottish steel and built in Scottish shipyards. All the expertise for deep sea drilling would have been developed by Scots, thereby ensuring a steady stream of work for the Scottish experts across the world.
Scotland could easily have financed enabled the world class Northern Irish shipyards to compete with the rest of the world instead of being wilfully denied finance by Thatcher. The French did just this and still produce cruise liners on a regular basis.
The English pound would have become worthless and probably the public schoolboys who have total control of the armed forces would have launched a puch and taken control of England. The condition of the English working class would have become what it already is on the way to – a return to serfdom.