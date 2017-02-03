Operation to find missing Scottish expat Lisa Brown suspended as new evidence dug up in southern Spain

Boyfriend Corner is currently in jail in Spain awaiting trial

THE remains of a missing Scottish expat may have been found after she vanished from her home in southern Spain more than a year ago.

Lisa Brown, 33, disappeared from the house she shared with lover Simon Corner in Guadiaro in November 2015.

It was feared she may have been murdered before being dumped into the sea, but Spanish cops never ruled out that she may have been buried on land.

It comes after forensic officers last year revealed that a violent incident had taken place at the property she shared with yacht salesman Corner.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “More than 20 Civil Guard officers along with town hall workers with excavating machines participated in the operation.

“During the new search carried out this morning, objects and remnants have been found that have been sent to our Criminalistic Service for further analysis.”

Lisa’s brother Craig Douglas has been encouraged by the new find.

He said: “They have kept us up to date with as much information as possible.

“There are some things that they can’t tell us and we appreciate that.

“It is encouraging that things are still ongoing and the people who are investigating are being relentless.

“They will not let this go just like we as a family won’t either.

“The ultimate aim is to get answers and make sure the people responsible get their time.

“We are optimistic that will happen.”

A source close to the investigation said ‘the operation will now be suspended while the objects are looked at to see if they have any bearing on this case.’

Boyfriend Corner is currently in jail in Spain awaiting trial.