OPINION; UN involvement in Almeria olivos scandal is positive step

IT’S great to see that the United Nations are taking the environmental concerns of David Dene seriously.

In this day and age we need to fight environmental devastation wherever it occurs.

Hats off to expat Dene who has worked tirelessly to protect the area and stand up to the large corporations whose only concerns are the bottom line.

Let’s hope the fight gathers momentum and that the Spanish authorities will be just as concerned as the UN.

This newspaper has always fought for green concerns in Spain, and will continue to do so. These are issues which affect every one of us.