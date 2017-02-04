Britain rations vegetables after bad weather in Spain

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 3 Feb, 2017 @ 16:39
0
SHARE

salad shortageBRITISH supermarkets have begun rationing vegetables following bad weather in Spain.

Signs have appeared limiting the number of items shoppers can buy, amid fears prices could sky-rocket.

There are fears that the shortage could spark a European trade war, with Britain battling France and Germany for the scarce stock.

The deficit began with a ‘courgette crisis’ in January, but has since spread to aubergines, spinach, rocket, cauliflower, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, lemons and oranges.

Morrisons, Tesco and Lidl have rationed lettuces to three per customer in stores across the UK.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

HAVE YOUR SAY...