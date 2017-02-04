Huelva crowned Spain’s gastronomy capital

A SELDOM-VISITED Andalucian city has been crowned Spain’s gastronomy capital.

Huelva, which is home to Michelin-starred Acanthum restaurant, will hold the esteemed title for the whole of 2017.

The port city, near the Portuguese border, was chosen by the Asociacion de Periodistas y Escritores de Turismo.

Judges were captivated by the ‘innovative’ new generation of gastrobars and food businesses that have set up shop – with a particular focus on fresh seafood and cured ham.

Dozens of events will take place in Huelva throughout this year to showcase the quality of its produce.

These include a wines and spirits contest from February 10 to 13, a minimalist food congress from March 12 to 14 and weeks themed around specific products.