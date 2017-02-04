You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Wife of late Rick Parfitt ‘left with nothing’ in Marbella after he froze her out of will days before his death”.
Wife of late Rick Parfitt ‘left with nothing’ in Marbella after he froze her out of will days before his death
They ate breakfast together every morning and had planned to spend Christmas as a family
If the will is heard under UK jurisdiction, spouses are still entitled to be provided for. Since there are children involved, even more so. Hiring a lawyer is step one, before telling the news.
Perhaps there needs to be a new law where unless exceptional circumstances exist wills can’t be changed until at least one year has passed since making them. May stop crack addled rockers or spiteful people cutting caring relatives or spouses out of their will at the last minute.
I’m sure she’s got the basic intelligence to challenge this spurious nonsense will. As his legal wife and that is they are not divorced whether separated or not – she’s entitled to reasonable provision. Stupid and naive to cut her out altogether as her expenses may well come from the estate eventually. This could lead to the entire estate being eaten up by legal costs. It’s happened before.
What a complete loser.
Mr Gee, not quite sure why you should make such a statement. For a start she or anyone has no “right” to dictate what is in a will but has the “right” to contest a will and no doubt she will receive something. The loser in this case I feel, is Pariff for not providing for his children and the well being of his legal wife who will for countless years be providing for their well being. As Fred stated her first action would have been hiring a good lawyer and perhaps earned a few bob more by selling her story after a settlement.
Like it or not in most if not all mainland countries ‘reserved heirs’ get preferential treatment as a right. That is spouse, siblings, children and step children.
In France you can make an English will or a French one, I don’t know what the inheritance law is in Spain, does anyone know for sure and I don’t mean the usual English ‘opinion’ masquerading as fact.
Perhaps the OP could make an interesting article on this subject?