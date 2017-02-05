Andalucia’s lakes granted wildlife protection

The Junta has declared Las Lagunas de Campillos y de La Ratosa near Antequera special conservation zones, due to the important wildlife habitats they provide

MALAGA’S nature-rich lakes have been granted special protection.

The Junta has declared Las Lagunas de Campillos y de La Ratosa near Antequera special conservation zones, due to the important wildlife habitats they provide.

Comprising six lakes in total, they are home to dozens of bird and plant species that will now benefit from extra help to prosper.

The lakes are among several Andalucian spots that have just been awarded the status.

Currently, the region has one of the largest protected zones in the whole of the EU, which covers 30% of its surface area at 2.7 million hectares.