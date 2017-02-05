You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Andalucia’s lakes granted wildlife protection”.
Andalucia’s lakes granted wildlife protection
The Junta has declared Las Lagunas de Campillos y de La Ratosa near Antequera special conservation zones, due to the important wildlife habitats they provide
I had been at Laguna de Fuente de Piedra twice. The first time there were thousands of flamigos. The second time there were just 8 flamigos at the horizon. Who knows which is the best time granted that enough flamigos will be there?