MARBELLA has set its sight on becoming the number one wedding destination in Europe.

Ministers revealed a new scheme to promote the glitzy Costa del Sol resort as a wedding location during the FITUR tourism fair.

Tourism minister Javier Porcuna said he hopes that this will bring visitors to the town during the winter low season, as well as the buzzing summer months.

The annual Expobodas Marbella wedding fair will also be an important event for the town, set to take place on April 22-23.