UK tourists were biggest contributors to the €77 billion spent by holidaymakers in Spain last year

FOREIGN visitors to Spain spent a whopping €77 billion in the country last year.

The figure is 8.3% higher than 2015.

The average tourist spent €1,023, or €138 per day.

The largest group were by far the Brits, with 16.9 million visiting.

That’s a 12.3% increase on the year before, showing that Brexit has failed to deter Brits from holidaying.

Catalonia was the most popular region, receiving 17 million visitors from January to November, or 3.8% more than in 2015.

The Balearic Islands welcomed 12.9 million visitors and the Canary Islands came third in the rankings with 12 million visitors.