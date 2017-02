VELEZ-MALAGA has set aside €1 million in this year’s budget to pedestrianise the town centre.

The roads around Plaza de Carmelitas and the town hall will be paved and cut off to vehicles.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer said the aim was to incentivise and promote local business. Councillors are currently exploring the idea, and Ferrer promised that both local residents’ needs and public transport links will be taken into account.