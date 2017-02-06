Andalucians among winners of Spain’s Goya cinema awards

Juan Antonio Bayona’s A Monster Calls that swept the board at the dazzling Madrid ceremony, where it took nine of the 12 gongs it was nominated for

FILM stars have shone at Spain’s 31st Goya Awards.

Juan Antonio Bayona’s A Monster Calls swept the board at the dazzling Madrid ceremony, where it took nine of the 12 gongs it was nominated for.

The touching fantasy, based on a book by British author Siobhan Dowd, walked away with prizes in categories such as best direction, photography, special effects and music.

But it was Raúl Arévalo’s The Fury of a Patient Man (Tarde Para la Ira) that was crowned best film, beating both A Monster Calls and Pedro Almodovar’s Julieta to the prize.

It was one of four Goyas won by the Spanish thriller, whose Algecireno actor Manolo Solo was named as being the best supporting role.

Madrilena actress Emma Suarez also had a successful night, picking up two of the 28 awards on offer.

She beat Penelope Cruz to win best leading actress for her part in Julieta and was named best supporting actress for The Next Skin (La Próxima Piel).

Fellow Madrileno Roberto Álamo won best leading actor for May God Forgive Us (Que Dios Nos Perdone).

Sevillano director Alberto Rodríguez was the other successful Andalucian of the evening, scooping best adapted screenplay for his work on The Man With a Thousand Faces (El hombre de las mil caras).