Cristiano Ronaldo plays down rivalry with Barcelona star Lionel Messi

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is letting go of his beef with Lionel Messi.

The Real Madrid star revealed to Chinese newspaper Dongiudi that he does not see Barcelona’s Argentine star as the enemy.

“For me, this fight doesn’t exist, you can’t compare players,” he said, “Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi. The two are great players, individually and on a collective level.”



He added: “We play in different clubs, but when we are together we respect each other, I have a normal relationship with him,” he added, “people are constantly comparing us but that’s normal.

They even compare our children, how they grow, what they do at school, up to who is faster.”