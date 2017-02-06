Family of missing expat Amy Fitzpatrick to call for cold case investigation on her birthday

The original case had several suspects, but lacked the evidence to bring forward charges

THE family of missing Dublin girl Amy Fitzpatrick will hold a candlelit vigil in a bid to make the Irish government pressure Spanish cops into launching a cold case investigation.

The vigil will take place outside the Dail in Dublin tomorrow, and will mark what would have been Amy’s 25th birthday.

Fitzpatrick went missing from her home in Riviera del Sol, near Fuengirola, in January 2008.

She was walking home from her friend’s house at around 10.10pm, but has not been seen since.

Aunt Christine Kenny said: “What we hope to achieve with the vigil is to keep Amy at the front of everyone’s mind.”

Kenny believes there is cause to ask more questions about Amy’s life in the lead-up to her disappearance.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics but there were too many coincidences, things that just didn’t fit.

“I truly believe this wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan incident. I don’t think it was planned or anything but these things don’t just happen out of nothing.

“You know when you just have that ‘that’s not right’ kind of feeling. I want a set of fresh eyes to have a look at this case. That’s what is needed.”

The original case had several suspects, but lacked the evidence to bring forward charges.

Kenny blames the Guardia Civil for not following up obvious leads, saying that they ‘went off and did their own thing while evidence was being removed’.

Kenny added: “All we want is to bring Amy home. We want her found and we want her home. Her brother Dean was killed by Dave Mahon, her mother’s partner. This whole family has been torn apart by everything that has happened over the last eight or nine years.”

“We need justice for Amy. Dave Mahon only got 10 years for killing Dean. It should have been life.”

Amy’s mum Audrey Fitzpatrick, has stayed by Dave Mahon, 45, even after he killed her son Dean Fitzpatrick – Amy’s brother.