Family of missing expat Amy Fitzpatrick to call for cold case investigation on her birthday
The original case had several suspects, but lacked the evidence to bring forward charges
all credit to Mrs Kenny for her unfailing attempts to find Amy . My question is simple why were her mother and stepfather treated as victims at the time of the disapearance ? why havnt they been requestioned at length in the light of his Manslaughter conviction over the son (Dean )
Is it not feasible that the “mother ” could now be questioned properly without the ever present stepfather to see if she will finally explain what happened on that night .
This family have a grave to visit for Dean they have nothing for Amy and thats just wrong on every level