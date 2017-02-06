Family of missing expat Amy Fitzpatrick to call for cold case investigation on her birthday

The original case had several suspects, but lacked the evidence to bring forward charges

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 6 Feb, 2017 @ 13:42
  1. all credit to Mrs Kenny for her unfailing attempts to find Amy . My question is simple why were her mother and stepfather treated as victims at the time of the disapearance ? why havnt they been requestioned at length in the light of his Manslaughter conviction over the son (Dean )
    Is it not feasible that the “mother ” could now be questioned properly without the ever present stepfather to see if she will finally explain what happened on that night .

    This family have a grave to visit for Dean they have nothing for Amy and thats just wrong on every level

