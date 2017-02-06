You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “How to find your perfect property on the Costa del Sol”.
How to find your perfect property on the Costa del Sol
Wherever you're thinking of looking for your next home, purchasing a less than perfect property in the best possible location always makes more sense than buying an ideal home in the wrong place
Adam Neale still persists with his tiresome claim that the Costa del Sol is just about Marbella. In any event, Marbella is not a good location if you just found out that your house is illegal. Swathes of Marbella properties were made illegal last year when the local plan was rejected, as friends in Marbella sadly found out. Now they are in limbo.