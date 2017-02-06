Former ‘number two’ to notorious crime boss John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer flown from southern Spain to UK for questioning over boss’s brutal murder

Palmer was due to stand trial for property fraud in Spain at the time of his death

JOHN ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer’s top lieutenant has flown back to the UK from Spain to face questioning over his boss’s brutal murder.

Richard Cashman, 50, voluntarily returned to Britain, where he attended a police station by appointment and was questioned under caution as a potential suspect.

Just four week’s before Palmer was shot dead in his Essex home in 2015, Cashman had been charged alongside him with involvement in an alleged multi-million euro timeshare fraud.

British police believe the timing could prove significant.

A police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old man has today, Saturday, February 4, been questioned on suspicion of the murder of John Palmer in Brentwood in June 2015.



“The man is originally from Tyneside but is currently living in southern Spain. He was interviewed at a police station in the UK.



“Enquiries in to Mr Palmer’s murder are on going and detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact the Brentwood Major Investigation Team.”

Palmer, or Goldfinger, was once known as the UK’s richest criminal, and is thought to have been worth around €350 million.

Palmer was due to stand trial for property fraud in Spain at the time of his death.

He got the name ‘Goldfinger’ after he was arrested on suspicion of melting down gold from the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery at London’s Heathrow Airport.